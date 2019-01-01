My Queue

Nell Merlino

Tips for Balancing Baby and a Business
Entrepreneurs

Organize your schedule, use technology and get help, says Nell Merlino, founder of Count Me In.
Colleen DeBaise
How Women Entrepreneurs Differ From Men

Women have tended to think the smaller the business, the more manageable. But that's slowly changing, says Nell Merlino, Count Me In founder.
Colleen DeBaise
How to Make $1 Million in Revenue

Do your market research and have a big vision, says Nell Merlino, founder of Count Me In. And learn to deal with failure.
Colleen DeBaise
Nell Merlino on Growing Small Businesses

Business advocate Nell Merlino says greater access to capital and new streams of revenue would help America's entrepreneurs.
Colleen DeBaise
Count Me In Helps Women Entrepreneurs Increase Their Revenue

The nonprofit provides resources, business education and a supportive community to help women turn their ventures into serious moneymakers.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read