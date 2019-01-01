My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nelson Mandela

8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela
Lifestyle

8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On the birthday of the former South African president, here's a look at his inspirational leadership, in his words.
Jenna Goudreau | 1 min read
Lessons for the New CEO From 5 Great Leaders of History

Lessons for the New CEO From 5 Great Leaders of History

From a revolutionary who began life as a slave, to the hero who led South Africa out of apartheid: Learn from the past.
Holger Seim | 6 min read
Mandela Event Interpreter 'Mistake' Offers Big Hiring Lesson

Mandela Event Interpreter 'Mistake' Offers Big Hiring Lesson

The hiring of a schizophrenic man as the interpreter for Nelson Mandela's memorial service is a bold reminder that employers need to go the extra mile when screening job candidates.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
U.S. Businesses Could Have Been Mandela's Best Ally

U.S. Businesses Could Have Been Mandela's Best Ally

Amid the justified praise of Nelson Mandela, it is proper time to question whether a pro-business approach could have created a greater South Africa.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read