My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nerds

From Monty Python to Mario Kart, Elon Musk Proves His Nerdiness With These 17 References and Easter Eggs
Elon Musk

From Monty Python to Mario Kart, Elon Musk Proves His Nerdiness With These 17 References and Easter Eggs

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX takes whatever chance he gets to provide nods to some of his favorite science-fiction stories, video games and old comedy movies.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
4 Signs You're a Smart Learner (Just Kidding, You're a Nerd)

4 Signs You're a Smart Learner (Just Kidding, You're a Nerd)

But you know what? It's OK to be a nerd. The process smart learners use to become smarter is invaluable for anybody aiming to stay competitive.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
'All About That Bass' Meets Star Wars in the Nerdiest Mashup Yet

'All About That Bass' Meets Star Wars in the Nerdiest Mashup Yet

The Meghan Trainor pro-booty anthem has gone to the dark side, with a new music video that's 'all about that base - no rebels.'
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Entrepreneur Makeover: From Geek-in-Chief to Head Hottie

Entrepreneur Makeover: From Geek-in-Chief to Head Hottie

Giantnerd's Randall Weidberg gets a style makeover and goes from geek-in-chief to head hottie.
5 min read