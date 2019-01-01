My Queue

Nescafé cafeterías

Negocios

Las cafeterías Nescafé quieren hacerle competencia agresiva a Starbucks

La cadena restaurantera CMR y Nestlé, propietaria de la marca Nescafé, anunciaron que planean invertir 800 millones de pesos para abrir 150 cafeterías en los próximos ocho años.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Nescafé y CMR se alían para competir con Starbucks

Este jueves el operador de restaurantes mexicano CMR anunció su alianza con la marca suiza Nestlé para establecer y operar cafeterías Nescafé y competir con Starbucks.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read