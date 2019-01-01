There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Nest
Internet of Things
A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
Tony Fadell left Nest earlier this summer, the latest in a stream of workers to reportedly leave the company.
It's no small secret that Nest is struggling a bit. The startup was acquired by Google in 2014 for $3.2 billion, but its sales have not been blowing up as much as Google had likely hoped they might.
In a post on Medium, Dropcam founder Greg Duffy calls selling his company to Nest 'my mistake.'
The unit will exit Google X to stand on its own. Ivy Ross, its leader, will report to Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell.
More From This Topic
Internet of Things
Consumers are, so far, unmoved by the prospect of the hyper-connected home and won't be until the technology is as easily used as a smart phone.
Technology
Watch out, Nest. If the rumors are true, the South Korean electronics giant could soon take a bite out of the sizzling home-automation market with the purchase of SmartThings.
Connected home
Vivint's new 'Sky' system learns how you interact with your home to make it a smarter place. It's not just automation, but smart automation.
Internet of Things
Consumers will now be able to control their Whirlpool washers and dryers, Mercedes-Benz vehicles and Logitech remote controls through Nest's operating system.
Connected home
The deal signals that the connected home industry is rife with potential and gaining tremendous steam.
Nest
Former Apple exec Matt Rogers co-founded Nest, a smart-home product company that went from a garage startup to a $3.2 billion business.
Technology
Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Internet of Things
As more aspects of our lives become connected to the Internet, the tech giant Google says that the definition of what is considered a 'mobile' ad is going to evolve.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?