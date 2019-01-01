My Queue

Nest

3 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Making IoT More User-Friendly
Internet of Things

A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
Alphabet's Nest Said to Face Restructuring Months After Co-Founder's Departure

Tony Fadell left Nest earlier this summer, the latest in a stream of workers to reportedly leave the company.
Anita Balakrishnan | 1 min read
Tony Fadell Out as Nest CEO; Former Charter CTO Marwan Fawaz In

It's no small secret that Nest is struggling a bit. The startup was acquired by Google in 2014 for $3.2 billion, but its sales have not been blowing up as much as Google had likely hoped they might.
David Murphy | 4 min read
Nest CEO Slammed by Dropcam Founder

In a post on Medium, Dropcam founder Greg Duffy calls selling his company to Nest 'my mistake.'
Krysia Lenzo | 3 min read
Glass to Exit Google X, Report to Nest's Tony Fadell

The unit will exit Google X to stand on its own. Ivy Ross, its leader, will report to Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell.
Adam Lashinsky | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Why the Investment Potential of the 'Internet of Things' May Be Overblown
Internet of Things

Get ready for the trough of disillusionment.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
5 Steps the 'Smart' Home Industry Must Take to Develop a Consumer Market
Internet of Things

Consumers are, so far, unmoved by the prospect of the hyper-connected home and won't be until the technology is as easily used as a smart phone.
Scott Ford | 5 min read
Samsung Reportedly Looking to Snatch Up Startup SmartThings For $200 Million
Technology

Watch out, Nest. If the rumors are true, the South Korean electronics giant could soon take a bite out of the sizzling home-automation market with the purchase of SmartThings.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
This Tech Startup Wants to Revolutionize Your Home
Connected home

Vivint's new 'Sky' system learns how you interact with your home to make it a smarter place. It's not just automation, but smart automation.
Emily Price | 3 min read
How Google Is Taking Over Our Lives
Internet of Things

In the best possible ways, though. Right?
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Nest Opens Its Software Platform to Developers in Bid to Conquer the Connected Home
Internet of Things

Consumers will now be able to control their Whirlpool washers and dryers, Mercedes-Benz vehicles and Logitech remote controls through Nest's operating system.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Google-Owned Nest Buys Dropcam, a Home-Monitoring Startup, for $555 Million
Connected home

The deal signals that the connected home industry is rife with potential and gaining tremendous steam.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Meet the Man Leading the Connected-Home Revolution
Nest

Former Apple exec Matt Rogers co-founded Nest, a smart-home product company that went from a garage startup to a $3.2 billion business.
John Patrick Pullen | 8 min read
This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers
Technology

Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Google: In a Few Years, Ads Will Show Up on Refrigerators, Thermostats and Glasses
Internet of Things

As more aspects of our lives become connected to the Internet, the tech giant Google says that the definition of what is considered a 'mobile' ad is going to evolve.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read