Netflix

Netflix Surges Before Earnings Report and Pushes Entrepreneur Index Higher™
Entrepreneur Index

Meanwhile, the real estate investment trust sector gets pummeled by rising interest rates.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
How Apple's March 25 Announcement Looks a Lot Like 'The Game of Thrones'

The battle among the titans of tech for the 'digital' throne is just like the battle for the 'iron' one.
Chris Hogue | 9 min read
Do Your Experiential Marketing Moves Produce Enough ROI?

Was your branded, Instagrammable pop-up worth it? Your CMO wants to know.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
Netflix Wins Big at the Oscars and Virgin Galactic Reaches for the Stars (60 Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Exclusive: Marie Kondo's Advice for People, Like Steve Jobs, Who Swear by Messy Desks

The pop culture icon also shares tips for tidying your work space, the worst and best advice she ever received and her favorite app.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Netflix Stock Is Up 50 Percent Since Christmas
Entrepreneur Index

Technology stocks paced the market to moderate gains.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Netflix Earns 4 Oscar Nominations, But Its Stock Still Drops 4 Percent
Entrepreneur Index

Netflix had the biggest drop of the four FAANG stocks, falling 4.11 percent despite earning multiple Oscar nominations, including best picture, for its movie 'Roma' today.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Netflix Points to 'Fortnite' as Competition After its Price Hike
Netflix

Sorry HBO.
Richard Lawler | 3 min read
Netflix Has Been the Hottest Stock Since Christmas. Here's Why.
Entrepreneur Index

The streaming service announced its quarterly earnings on Thursday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
The Entrepreneur Index™ Rides Netflix's Coattails to Big Stock Jump
Entrepreneur Index

The index closed up 2.04 percent today.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Netflix and Chill Is About to Get More Expensive
Netflix

The video-streaming service is raising prices across the board.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Cadillac Reveals Electric SUV, Choose Your Own Adventure Sues Netflix, and Kylie Jenner Is Beaten by an Egg (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
'Bird Box': Breaking Barriers in the Streaming World by Marketing Through Memes
Ready For Anything

Take off your blindfolds, marketers! Netflix's hit show found a new marketing path.
Luis Garcia | 4 min read
Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.
Happiness

The beloved Japanese author and consultant's television show isn't just about transforming living spaces.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read