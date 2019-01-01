My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Neuromarketing

Your Customers' Brains Are Hard-Wired to Decode These 10 Signals
Neuromarketing

Your Customers' Brains Are Hard-Wired to Decode These 10 Signals

Rhyming schemes and funny memes work because humans respond to recognizable patterns. Help them embrace your brand message by telling stories that feel familiar.
Eric Siu | 6 min read
Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand

Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand

Make neuroscience work for you by choosing colors, fonts and imagery that prompt consumers to act.
Christina Baldassarre | 5 min read
You Don't Need a Big Budget to Do Neuroscience Marketing

You Don't Need a Big Budget to Do Neuroscience Marketing

All you need to do is to tap into your customer's subconscious mind. Well, maybe that does sound complex, so here are some tips that can help simplify the process.
Andrew Medal | 3 min read
Neuromarketing: The Science, Art and Opportunity

Neuromarketing: The Science, Art and Opportunity

Neuromarketing providers use neuroscience methods to measure consumers' neurological reactions to products, commercials and brands.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
You'll Market Better and Be More Persuasive Knowing These 10 Brain Facts

You'll Market Better and Be More Persuasive Knowing These 10 Brain Facts

Science is unlocking how we humans interpret the world and each other, giving rise to a new approach to sales with the fancy title 'neuromarketing.'
Thai Nguyen | 9 min read

More From This Topic

The Incredible Way Your Brain 'Sees' a Logo (Infographic)
Logos

The Incredible Way Your Brain 'Sees' a Logo (Infographic)

Allow neuroscience to guide your logo design.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read