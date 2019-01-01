There are no Videos in your queue.
New Hires
Ever think of giving each new hire a 'gift box' as a warm welcome to your company?
Attracting college graduates takes more than just an above-average salary.
You know you want to move, but what are you going to do when you get there?
Since nobody is perfect, anybody who seems perfect is suspicious.
A formal process shows new hires that the company is prepared and excited to help them grow.
Thirty-three percent of employees in one survey said they knew their first week whether they would stay with the company. That hardly indicates a positive onboarding experience.
Secret No. 1 is culture: If a company is terrible to work for, employees won't wish it on their worst enemy -- let alone someone they like.
First impressions: They're why it's so important to spend time planning your new employee's first day.
This decision can have a huge impact on your bottom line, so apply a critical process like this one to get it right.
While that superstar you just paid top dollar for is waiting for the next better offer, somebody on your team worries they are going nowhere.
Too often a new hire's first day is a flamboyant display of your company at its worst. Try harder to make a good first impression.
Ever seen a new hire turn up at a team meeting where no one knows who he or she is?
Valentine's Day is coming. How loving do your new employees feel toward your organization?
Something weirdly funny is going on with some employers. Are you one of them?
No matter your age or how illustrious your resume, it's rough being the new kid in class.
