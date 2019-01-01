My Queue

New Ideas

Rallying Employees to Embrace New Management Practices
Leadership Skills

Rallying Employees to Embrace New Management Practices

Management and workforce often approach new ideas from opposite directions. What distinguishes good managers is getting everybody on-board of their own volition, while walking the talk themselves.
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read
Should Entrepreneurs Start With a Reputation or an Idea?

Should Entrepreneurs Start With a Reputation or an Idea?

Zuckerberg was an idea guy; Musk built his enterprises on his reputation. Which category describes you?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Why It's Best Not to Tell Friends and Family Your Business Ideas

Why It's Best Not to Tell Friends and Family Your Business Ideas

Your concerned loved ones will usually be the most critical of your bold new ideas, but that doesn't mean you have to listen to them.
Vineel Maharaj | 4 min read
These Entrepreneurs Braved New Frontiers in Franchising and Found Success

These Entrepreneurs Braved New Frontiers in Franchising and Found Success

Starting a concept from square one isn't easy. But being first to market can put you one step closer to becoming the next big thing.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
How One Franchisee's Product Idea Ended Up in All Locations

How One Franchisee's Product Idea Ended Up in All Locations

Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee Brad Shellen proves that, in franchising, creativity counts.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read

More From This Topic

For Franchises, Small Changes Are a Big Deal
Franchises

For Franchises, Small Changes Are a Big Deal

Dealing with changes in operations can be difficult, particularly for a large franchise. Here's how some of the most popular chains are able to do it.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Welcome, Guesty: A Company That Helps Manage and Maintain Airbnb Properties
Sharing Economy

Welcome, Guesty: A Company That Helps Manage and Maintain Airbnb Properties

The company is a middle-man you never knew you needed.
Andrew Tilin | 3 min read
4 Reasons Why Leaders Need More Wave Makers
Innovation

4 Reasons Why Leaders Need More Wave Makers

These innovators jump in and ask, "What can I do?" and initiate changes that can bring huge payoffs to an entrepreneurial operation.
Patti Johnson | 5 min read