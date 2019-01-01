New technology

My Queue

3 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Making IoT More User-Friendly
A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
How Technology Is Reshaping American Spending Habits

As technology evolves, the innate spending habits of consumers gradually become aligned with new developments
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
See Me, Feel Me, Touch Me: Museums Need Tech Entrepreneurs

That tech product you've just rolled out may be the secret sauce your local museum needs to attract more millenials.
Allan Smith | 6 min read
How Technology Is Revolutionizing the Franchise World

If franchises aren't stepping up their tech game, they're missing out.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
A Brief History of Silicon Valley, the Region That Revolutionizes How We Do Everything

America's consternation over Russia's launch of Sputnik gave birth to Silicon Valley. It's domination of global technology innovation shows no signs of ending.
Chris Haroun | 5 min read

Tile, the Mini Tracking Device for Your Personal Items, Raises $13M
The cloud-based lost-and-found tool is poised for a big entrance in the market.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Why Early Adopters Will Win the Franchise Game
A 'don't-rock-the-boat' strategy is no longer an acceptable option.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Customers Are Still Slow to Adopt Innovative New Tech. Why the Lag?
Business buyers are even more cautious in purchasing novel devices than consumers, who are often offered trial products and have less at risk.
Geoffrey Moore | 5 min read