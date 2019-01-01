New technology

There are no Videos in your queue.
A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
As technology evolves, the innate spending habits of consumers gradually become aligned with new developments
That tech product you've just rolled out may be the secret sauce your local museum needs to attract more millenials.
If franchises aren't stepping up their tech game, they're missing out.
America's consternation over Russia's launch of Sputnik gave birth to Silicon Valley. It's domination of global technology innovation shows no signs of ending.
The cloud-based lost-and-found tool is poised for a big entrance in the market.
A 'don't-rock-the-boat' strategy is no longer an acceptable option.
Business buyers are even more cautious in purchasing novel devices than consumers, who are often offered trial products and have less at risk.
