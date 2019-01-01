My Queue

New York University

Co-Working Space Alley Expands to New York University
Announcements

The New York City-based startup is teaming up with NYU to support education entrepreneurship and education technologies at the college.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
An Algae Serum Is Being Used to Treat Wounded Animals -- And Humans Could Be Next

Created by a 22-year-old New York University student, Vetigel stops bleeding in seconds.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
How to Find Customers on Social Media

New York University Marketing Professor Jeffrey Carr offers three tips for attracting new customers through Facebook, Twitter and other social networks. Entrepreneur.com's Diana Ransom reports.