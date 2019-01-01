New York Yankees

My Queue

The Hardest Part of Shifting From World Series Champ to Entrepreneur, According to Mark Teixeira
The Hardest Part of Shifting From World Series Champ to Entrepreneur, According to Mark Teixeira

Ninety-mile-per-hour fastballs? No problem. Meeting cancellations? That's another story.
Dan Bova | 8 min read
As John Oliver Pointed Out, the Yankees Could Use a Little Lesson in Humility -- and Customer Loyalty

As John Oliver Pointed Out, the Yankees Could Use a Little Lesson in Humility -- and Customer Loyalty

Those running the elite -- and very expensive -- Legends Club at Yankee Stadium learned a lesson last week too.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
10 Wise Observations From Derek Jeter to Inspire Entrepreneurs

10 Wise Observations From Derek Jeter to Inspire Entrepreneurs

Greatness is being good as a person, not just being good just at what you do.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read