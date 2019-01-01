My Queue

News and trend

Have an Idea for a Sitcom? NBC Is Listening.
The network has launched an online talent competition to find its next comedy hit.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
IRS Will Tax Bitcoin, Says It's Not Currency

In a historic ruling, the IRS said Bitcoin is property, not currency, and will be taxed as such. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
China's Huawei Unveils the World's Slimmest Smartphone

The company reveals its flagship smartphone, the Ascend P6, aiming to compete with Apple and Samsung.
Christine Murray and Paul Sandle | 2 min read