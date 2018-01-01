News and Trends

More From This Topic

Hemp and Cannabis Leaders Weigh In on the Farm Bill Headed to Trump's Desk
hemp

Hemp and Cannabis Leaders Weigh In on the Farm Bill Headed to Trump's Desk

With hemp just one step away from legalization, industry leaders predict far-reaching effects that will shape the future of cannabis in the US.
Susan Gunelius | 7 min read
Hemp Legalization Clears House, Off to President for Final Approval
hemp

Hemp Legalization Clears House, Off to President for Final Approval

Trump has signaled he will sign the landmark Farm Bill, allowing hemp to be grown legally in all 50 states.
Kristen Nichols | 2 min read
In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun
Legal Issues

In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun

The Federal Government says gun owners can't use marijuana. States believe otherwise. Legal chaos ensues.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
State of the Marijuana Union 2018
Legal Marijuana

State of the Marijuana Union 2018

From coast to coast, marijuana is now legal medically, recreationally, or both in 33 states, plus D.C., and counting.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Congress Edges Closer to Legalizing Hemp
Hemp Nation

Congress Edges Closer to Legalizing Hemp

The Farm Bill compromise allows nationwide hemp production for any use -- including CBD. The bill may pass before Christmas.
Kristen Nichols | 4 min read
Holiday Gift? Forget the Jewelry or SmartTV. Instead, Give the Gift of Cannabis.
cannabis retail

Holiday Gift? Forget the Jewelry or SmartTV. Instead, Give the Gift of Cannabis.

This cannabis gift guide details some of the many new THC- and CBD-infused choices available.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
5 Facts About the First-Ever Cannabis Speakeasy That Just Opened in Las Vegas
Lifestyle

5 Facts About the First-Ever Cannabis Speakeasy That Just Opened in Las Vegas

Here's what you need to know about the revolutionary Dana's Place.
Patrick Carone | 3 min read
This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!
week in weed

This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!

Michigan ends prohibition, big tobacco eyes the bud game, and counterfeit carts hit the black market.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
The World Health Organization Won't Reschedule Cannabis. Should We Care?
News and Trends

The World Health Organization Won't Reschedule Cannabis. Should We Care?

In a surprising development, the U.N. comitee decided to punt on their decision to recommend or reschedule cannabis.
Javier Hasse | 5 min read
Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?
News and Trends

Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?

According to a new state report, tax revenue is way above projections, but prices are down.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization