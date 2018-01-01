News and Trends
Legal Marijuana
11 Facts Cannabis Entrepreneurs Should Know About the Black Market
The marijuana black market that has been huge for decades and is still far larger the legal market.
More From This Topic
hemp
Hemp and Cannabis Leaders Weigh In on the Farm Bill Headed to Trump's Desk
With hemp just one step away from legalization, industry leaders predict far-reaching effects that will shape the future of cannabis in the US.
hemp
Hemp Legalization Clears House, Off to President for Final Approval
Trump has signaled he will sign the landmark Farm Bill, allowing hemp to be grown legally in all 50 states.
Legal Issues
In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun
The Federal Government says gun owners can't use marijuana. States believe otherwise. Legal chaos ensues.
Legal Marijuana
State of the Marijuana Union 2018
From coast to coast, marijuana is now legal medically, recreationally, or both in 33 states, plus D.C., and counting.
Hemp Nation
Congress Edges Closer to Legalizing Hemp
The Farm Bill compromise allows nationwide hemp production for any use -- including CBD. The bill may pass before Christmas.
cannabis retail
Holiday Gift? Forget the Jewelry or SmartTV. Instead, Give the Gift of Cannabis.
This cannabis gift guide details some of the many new THC- and CBD-infused choices available.
Lifestyle
5 Facts About the First-Ever Cannabis Speakeasy That Just Opened in Las Vegas
Here's what you need to know about the revolutionary Dana's Place.
week in weed
This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!
Michigan ends prohibition, big tobacco eyes the bud game, and counterfeit carts hit the black market.
News and Trends
The World Health Organization Won't Reschedule Cannabis. Should We Care?
In a surprising development, the U.N. comitee decided to punt on their decision to recommend or reschedule cannabis.
News and Trends
Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?
According to a new state report, tax revenue is way above projections, but prices are down.