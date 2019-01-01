My Queue

Google's AI-Powered News App Arrives on iOS
Google's AI-Powered News App Arrives on iOS

Machine learning will help personalize and curate the day's news.
How Technology Is Rapidly Changing the Way Things Get Done Across Industries

How Technology Is Rapidly Changing the Way Things Get Done Across Industries

One study says that 47 percent of U.S. jobs could potentially be replaced by automation over the next 20 years. How's your business handling that prospect?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
News App Customization - Get Only What You Want

News App Customization - Get Only What You Want

News is now custom made for your taste - which one's your favorite?
Rustam Singh | 3 min read