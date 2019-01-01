My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

news articles

12 Ways to Land Media Coverage Without a Press Release
Public Relations

12 Ways to Land Media Coverage Without a Press Release

The are many more ways to approach the media than with the zillionth press release they will receive that afternoon.
Renée Warren | 5 min read
4 Things Editors Are Looking When They Read Your Pitch

4 Things Editors Are Looking When They Read Your Pitch

To be heard, you need your message to be amplified.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
This Man Successfully Sued Apple For Deleting His Honeymoon Photos

This Man Successfully Sued Apple For Deleting His Honeymoon Photos

Hell hath no fury like a newlywed deprived of his iPhone vacay pics.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The 6 Worst Press-Release Topics That Startups Pitch

The 6 Worst Press-Release Topics That Startups Pitch

Often an announcement can be rejiggered to bounce a newsworthy element to the top.
Brittany Walters-Bearden | 4 min read