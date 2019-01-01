My Queue

News & Trends

Keurig Buys Dr. Pepper Snapple

Plus, Goldman Sachs invests in a vegan milk brand, and an on-demand dog-walking app raises $300 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Volvo to Create the Next Flying Car?

Plus, A UK-based health service startup raises $26.1 million and IKEA is looking for startups to join its Bootcamp program.
Venturer | 2 min read
PayPal Is About to Be a Small-Business Owner's Best Friend

This week's episode also looks at Elon Musk's foray into space and AAA's new ride sharing startup.
Venturer | 2 min read
This Electric Aircraft Startup Just Might Change Your Morning Commute

This week's episode also looks at how Amazon plans on using self-driving trucks and forklifts.
Venturer | 1 min read
Check Out This Video of Apple's New Futuristic Campus, Shot by a Drone

From the looks of it -- the campus is almost finished.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read