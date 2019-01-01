My Queue

Newspapers

3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Massive Changes in Digital Journalism
Disruption

3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Massive Changes in Digital Journalism

Local journalism paid for a watchdog in every city council. Online journalism tells you what Trump tweeted this morning.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
5 Dead in Annapolis Newspaper Shooting. 3 Things to Know Today.

5 Dead in Annapolis Newspaper Shooting. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Could Entrepreneurial Enterprises Help Revitalize News?

Could Entrepreneurial Enterprises Help Revitalize News?

We need to use technology to fix news, not just disrupt it
Art Zeile | 6 min read
Here's Why Entrepreneurs Ought to Value Mainstream Media

Here's Why Entrepreneurs Ought to Value Mainstream Media

Facts are important to finding your way in the world, even if they aren't as persuasive as we wish they were.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
'USA Today' Publisher Gannett Makes Unsolicited Bid for Tribune

'USA Today' Publisher Gannett Makes Unsolicited Bid for Tribune

Gannet offered to buy Tribune Publishing for $815 million earlier this month.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

3 Steps to Getting Good Press
Advice

3 Steps to Getting Good Press

An expert in PR offers his best advice for attracting media attention.
Christopher Hann | 1 min read
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Just Bought The Washington Post
Technology

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Just Bought The Washington Post

Agreement is for Bezos to pay $250 million in cash and will be the paper's sole owner.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
How to Make Working at Home Work: A Banker-Turned-Entrepreneur's Story
Franchises

How to Make Working at Home Work: A Banker-Turned-Entrepreneur's Story

Coffee News owner and CEO Bill Buckley left the financial industry to start a Coffee News franchise out of his home.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read