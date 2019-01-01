My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Next Big Thing

5 Maxims for Creating Products That Meet Real Needs
Product Development

5 Maxims for Creating Products That Meet Real Needs

Five maxims to help you invent the next paradigm-shattering product or era-altering service.
Aaron Price | 3 min read
What to Do When Every New Idea is Already Taken

What to Do When Every New Idea is Already Taken

When your big idea has already gone to market, there's only one logical thing to do. Make your big idea bigger and better.
Mike Taylor | 5 min read
Blast From the Past: Nostalgia Becomes a Marketing Strategy

Blast From the Past: Nostalgia Becomes a Marketing Strategy

'90s flashbacks target an influential buying group.
Katherine Duncan | 4 min read
Crowdfunding for Life Events, Medical Emergencies Is Now Free on Indiegogo

Crowdfunding for Life Events, Medical Emergencies Is Now Free on Indiegogo

The San Francisco-based crowdfunding platform says that it will not collect commission when individuals are raising money for medical emergencies, memorials and other life events.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Is Crowdfunding a Disaster Waiting to Happen?

Is Crowdfunding a Disaster Waiting to Happen?

Equity crowdfunding has serious shortcomings compared with proven alternatives.
John Mullins | 5 min read

More From This Topic

A Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display
Far Out Tech

A Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display

With Cicret on your wrist, you'll never lose touch with your smartphone again. You wear it like a second skin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The 'Paper' Airplane to Rule Them All
Far Out Tech

The 'Paper' Airplane to Rule Them All

Say hello to the slickest little high-tech eye in the sky.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
The Business of Urban Farming Takes Root in Detroit
Detroit

The Business of Urban Farming Takes Root in Detroit

Farmers, the original entrepreneurs, are finding a profitable niche in the vast amount of abandoned land in the Motor City.
Amanda Lewan | 5 min read
These 'Smart' Ballet Shoes Digitally Paint Dancers' Fancy Footwork
Far Out Tech

These 'Smart' Ballet Shoes Digitally Paint Dancers' Fancy Footwork

Art in motion, with a side of geek.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Playboy CEO: Nudity Could Completely Vanish From the Brand
Playboy

Playboy CEO: Nudity Could Completely Vanish From the Brand

How Scott Flanders is cleaning up an aging American empire by leaning on its legacy and pushing its digital potential.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 13 min read
A Watch That Shoots Lasers? Yes, Please.
Far Out Tech

A Watch That Shoots Lasers? Yes, Please.

It isn't as cool as sharks with lasers on their heads, but it's pretty close.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.
Far Out Tech

Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Virtual Reality Meets DIY With Samsung's Project Beyond
Far Out Tech

Virtual Reality Meets DIY With Samsung's Project Beyond

Samsung has announced a 3-D, 360-camera that lets people record and create their own virtual reality worlds.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
From Eye Shadow to Entire Houses: 7 of the Craziest 3-D Printed Creations Yet
3-D Printing

From Eye Shadow to Entire Houses: 7 of the Craziest 3-D Printed Creations Yet

In honor of Martha Stewart, who recently proclaimed her 'love' for 3-D printing, here's a list showcasing the technology's endless and magical possibilities.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
This New Font Is Designed for People With Dyslexia
Design

This New Font Is Designed for People With Dyslexia

Research has suggested dyslexia affects more than one third of U.S. entrepreneurs
Laura Entis | 3 min read