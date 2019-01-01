My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Next Gen

Taking Independent Career Decision? This Entrepreneur's Journey Will Help You
next generation

Taking Independent Career Decision? This Entrepreneur's Journey Will Help You

Despite being a scion of Embassy Group, junior Virwani did not hesitate before taking an independent decision of bringing Wework in India
Anindita Ganguly | 2 min read
How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride

How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride

Abhishek always knew that someday he would join the business too. "It wasn't a forced decision.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy

How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy

Yogesh's technical knowledge and expertise in international marketing has taken the company to even greater heights.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy

Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy

Ajinkya's working style is not very different from his father, however, unlike him, Ajinkya likes to do the same thing again and again till he achieves perfection
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
How India's Start-up Poster Boy Went Out of Job Overnight

How India's Start-up Poster Boy Went Out of Job Overnight

Despite fueling the start-up wave, the Indian government fails to see the potential in the homegrown companies
Ritu Marya | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Consistency is the Key to Success, Says this Third Generation Entrepreneur
Hospitality

Consistency is the Key to Success, Says this Third Generation Entrepreneur

'technology isn't driving the change but as well as the product'
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
#5 Ways Companies Can Hire and Engage Next-Gen Talent
Next Gen

#5 Ways Companies Can Hire and Engage Next-Gen Talent

Younger generations want to work for organizations with an ethos they can get behind.
Pallavi Jha | 3 min read
The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'
Next Gen

The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'

"I have come to be loved and respected by everyone in the organization and this is the best thing that has happened to me"
Sugandh Singh | 3 min read