My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

next generation

The Brand Which Will be Nimble to Change Will Win Believes this Next-Gen Leader
Tomorrow Inc

The Brand Which Will be Nimble to Change Will Win Believes this Next-Gen Leader

"We are now a consumer-centric brand which is leading us into the next gen of consumers," says Aditya Bagri
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
#Four Keys Trends Driving the Family Office's Growth

#Four Keys Trends Driving the Family Office's Growth

FOs have now started to look beyond traditional investment avenues.
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Taking Independent Career Decision? This Entrepreneur's Journey Will Help You

Taking Independent Career Decision? This Entrepreneur's Journey Will Help You

Despite being a scion of Embassy Group, junior Virwani did not hesitate before taking an independent decision of bringing Wework in India
Anindita Ganguly | 2 min read
Learn How To Rebrand And Innovate In A Family Business

Learn How To Rebrand And Innovate In A Family Business

Despite facing severe challenges, how Vishal Chordia rebranded his family business
Anindita Ganguly | 2 min read
How This Royal is Letting the World Taste a Pinch of Indian Hospitality

How This Royal is Letting the World Taste a Pinch of Indian Hospitality

'Hospitality is an extension of the Indian culture, which requires a little bit of professional touch'
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How This Gen Next Shepreneur is Spearheading Her Father-in-Law's Business

How This Gen Next Shepreneur is Spearheading Her Father-in-Law's Business

The precedent was set by her mother-in-law, who managed the company for more than two decades
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
Ethos Behind Rendering GenNext Leader
Expert Speak

Ethos Behind Rendering GenNext Leader

Indian family businesses will let the biggest opportunities pass them by if they fail to create next-gen leaders, tapping the demographic dividend within family businesses.
Dr. Tulsi Jayakumar | 4 min read