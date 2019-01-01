My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

nextgen

Designing From Steel: Here's How Tarini Jindal Handa is Carving Her Niche

Designing From Steel: Here's How Tarini Jindal Handa is Carving Her Niche

The third generation entrepreneur is the granddaughter of O.P Jindal, the founder of Jindal Group and the oldest daughter of Sajjan Jindal.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
'NextGen Women' Outperform (Men) in Business. And They're Coming Into the Workforce

'NextGen Women' Outperform (Men) in Business. And They're Coming Into the Workforce

A new report finds it pays to have younger women on business teams. Will you include them on yours?
7 min read
Are Next Gen Entrepreneurs Really Lucky?

Are Next Gen Entrepreneurs Really Lucky?

With great power, comes great responsibility
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
This Modi Scion Shows How The GenNext Entrepreneurs Are Transitioning Family Business To Tech

This Modi Scion Shows How The GenNext Entrepreneurs Are Transitioning Family Business To Tech

"With favourable government policies and an advanced banking regulator, fintech sector is prepared to intensify and diversify its impact"
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
This Next-gen Brought Life Back to Family's Tile Business

This Next-gen Brought Life Back to Family's Tile Business

When Firdaus Variava took the reins of the business he knew what needed to be changed.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read

More From This Topic

What Next–Gen Members should do for Responsible Ownership?
Leadership

What Next–Gen Members should do for Responsible Ownership?

They can facilitate better governance structure and oversight mechanisms in the business
Kavil Ramachandran | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur is Dedicated to Transforming Education
nextgen

This Entrepreneur is Dedicated to Transforming Education

Abhishek has embarked on building diversity in the organisation and has focused on digitalization and globalization
Entrepreneur India | 3 min read
This Young Entrepreneur is Battling for a 'Clean India'
nextgen

This Young Entrepreneur is Battling for a 'Clean India'

Diya has been extremely lucky in initiating her own project, backed by her parents.
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read
From Private Equity To Beauty Business, This Entrepreneur Has Focused on Growth
nextgen

From Private Equity To Beauty Business, This Entrepreneur Has Focused on Growth

Apart from offline channels, this company's marketing team is aggressively promoting products online
Sanchari Ghosh | 3 min read
These Third Generation Entrepreneurs are Spinning Success Across Diverse Domains
nextgen

These Third Generation Entrepreneurs are Spinning Success Across Diverse Domains

The six scions have worked towards making it a carbon-neutral company and promoted digital marketing initiatives across all their brands
Sugandh Singh | 3 min read
This Pharma Company Director has Fire in the Belly to Scale New Heights
nextgen

This Pharma Company Director has Fire in the Belly to Scale New Heights

"When I had joined Mankind in 2008-09, it was a much smaller company. Most of the practices were sort of family driven.
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read
This Young Entrepreneur is Finding A Tech-Fix In Electronic Industry
nextgen

This Young Entrepreneur is Finding A Tech-Fix In Electronic Industry

Introduction of D2H into the market was another innovation towards getting a concept of satellite TV's.
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read
'Becoming an Entrepreneur is Not by Design but by Orientation'
nextgen

'Becoming an Entrepreneur is Not by Design but by Orientation'

Establishing a venture in a completely unknown field wasn't a cake-walk for Ratul.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
This MD is Adding Bold and Fun Designs to the "VIP" Brand
nextgen

This MD is Adding Bold and Fun Designs to the "VIP" Brand

"Business Conversations Was Always Part of Our Family Life and New Developments and Sales Interested Me From a Very Young Age"
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read
This Third-gen Entrepreneur Revived His Own Venture From Bankruptcy
Growth

This Third-gen Entrepreneur Revived His Own Venture From Bankruptcy

"I Had to Take Risk to Survive Because there was Nothing to go Back to"
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read