NFIB
More owners said they expected a slowdown in profits and sales, tightening credit conditions and a harder time filling job openings.
There's still a lot of worry about adding new employees, but the pace of hiring is at an eight-year high.
While business owners reported a relatively low number of job openings and many cut jobs in August, they nonetheless said they planned to increase their hiring.
Small-business owners are marginally more confident than they have been, but their optimism remains below historic norms, a new report finds.
If you're a young entrepreneur who's planning to start college in the fall, this scholarship may be for you. But hurry, the deadline to apply is December 17.
More From This Topic
Leadership
The Center for Media and Democracy launches www.NFIBexposed.org, claiming the small-business trade group leans right and supports big-business causes.
Finance
The small business organization that is leading the case against President Obama's health care reform act is asked to disclose its donor list.
Growth Strategies
Our blogger says that the state discount pools for small businesses planned under the health-care reform seems like the most immediate way, among the myriad alternatives under consideration, to save business owners money.
Growth Strategies
As the Supreme Court finishes up hearing challenges to the Affordable Care Act, business owners continue to be split on what outcome they'd like to see.
Growth Strategies
The President's rejection of the Keystone XL Pipeline project will have a dampening effect on a number of small businesses.
Finance
Do varying reports indicate that there is no real consensus on financial outlook?
