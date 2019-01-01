My Queue

NFL Players Inc.

Your Business DNA
Branding

Your Business DNA

Your brand's ability to provide a distinct and consistent experience keeps them coming back.
Israel Idonije | 3 min read
Accelerate Your Business Growth Through Partnering

Accelerate Your Business Growth Through Partnering

Well aligned companies can accomplish far more combined than either can hope for separately.
Israel Idonije | 3 min read
An Entrepreneur's Journey From Pro Football to Retail Contender

An Entrepreneur's Journey From Pro Football to Retail Contender

The focus and discipline required to succeed in professional sports helped this player envision a second career.
Adrian Wilson | 5 min read
The Strongest Connections Come From Telling Your Story

The Strongest Connections Come From Telling Your Story

Your brand has a story to tell and an audience of customers waiting to hear it.
Israel Idonije | 4 min read
5 Ways to Maximize Your Personal Network

5 Ways to Maximize Your Personal Network

When the time comes to build your brand, start with who you know and build from there.
Mike Kafka | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Why Philanthropy Is Good Business
NFL Players Inc.

Why Philanthropy Is Good Business

Community involvement energizes employees, builds customer relationships and enhances a brand as no advertising campaign ever could.
Torry Holt | 3 min read
Start Now to Create a SXSW Game Plan for Next Year
NFL Players Inc.

Start Now to Create a SXSW Game Plan for Next Year

South by Southwest is growing into one of the great networking events in both music and technology. You can't start planning too soon.
Ryan Nece | 5 min read
What Two Pro Football Players Can Teach You About Business
SXSW

What Two Pro Football Players Can Teach You About Business

These NFL players are using the tools that helped them succeed on the field for their new ventures.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
NFL Veteran-Turned-Entrepreneur Says Adaptability Is Key to a Winning Game Plan
Adaptability

NFL Veteran-Turned-Entrepreneur Says Adaptability Is Key to a Winning Game Plan

The average career of an NFL player lasts 3.3 years. Israel Idonije attributes his 11-year tenure to his ability to adapt.
Israel Idonije | 4 min read
4 Leadership Traits Shared by Successful Quarterbacks and CEOs
Leadership Qualities

4 Leadership Traits Shared by Successful Quarterbacks and CEOs

A leader succeeds or falls short based on the capacity to inspire their team and make the tough decisions under pressure.
Mike Kafka | 5 min read
How the Most Important Lessons in Football Apply to Running Your Business
Lessons

How the Most Important Lessons in Football Apply to Running Your Business

The values that forge a team on the gridiron are just as relevant in the less glamorous work of building a company.
Terrence Holt | 3 min read
4 Bits of Football Coach Wisdom That Are True on the Field and in Business
NFL Players Inc.

4 Bits of Football Coach Wisdom That Are True on the Field and in Business

The advice coaches give players reflects the values that lead to success in any endeavor.
Ryan Nece | 5 min read
3 Leadership Qualities I Learned in the NFL to Build My Charitable Foundation
Leadership Qualities

3 Leadership Qualities I Learned in the NFL to Build My Charitable Foundation

Some leaders are born but others invent themselves because it is the only way to achieve their vision.
Brad A. Smith | 3 min read
3 Ways Launching a Startup Is as Tough as Playing for the NFL
Starting a Business

3 Ways Launching a Startup Is as Tough as Playing for the NFL

You don't endure the same physical beating in business as in pro football but the demands to perform and the long odds of success are similar.
Hunter Hillenmeyer | 4 min read
You Have the P.O.W.E.R. to Start a Business While Working Your Day Job
Startup Success Stories

You Have the P.O.W.E.R. to Start a Business While Working Your Day Job

Professional football is a grinding job but Israel Idonije started his business while still playing in the NFL.
Israel Idonije | 3 min read
NFL Players Inc.
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) is a non-profit, professional sports union that protects the best interests and welfare of all NFL players. NFL Players Inc. (NFLPI) is the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA and the only company that offers exclusive group licensing rights to more than 1,800 active NFL players. A trusted resource since 1994, NFLPI delivers access to the influence, power and personal stories of NFL players while helping players build business relationships off the field.