NGOs

Corporate Social Responsibility

This Digital Startup is Re-defining the 'Impact' of Corporates' Social Responsibility

Impactify is bridging the gap between NGOs and sponsors through its smart marketplace model
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
How Tech Platforms are Helping CSR in India

Facilitating 'good' - The need to give CSR efforts the right direction through technology
Bhaskar Enaganti | 4 min read
Smart Tips to Find Your Sweet Spot in the Development Sector

Today, social sector is offering immense opportunities for young minds and professionals to build a meaningful career
Gaurav Shah | 7 min read
How to Choose the Right CSR Partner?

The internal lead for CSR initiatives must be passionate about his/her role, so that he/she may reflect the true intent of the organisation.
Anuja Bansal | 7 min read
Scopes And Opportunities in Humanitarian Logistics

We can't avoid natural calamities or control the nature, but we can keep the tools of logistics ready beforehand to cope with any untoward situation
Sumit Sharma | 5 min read

More From This Topic

nextgen

These Third Generation Entrepreneurs are Spinning Success Across Diverse Domains

The six scions have worked towards making it a carbon-neutral company and promoted digital marketing initiatives across all their brands
Sugandh Singh | 3 min read
Health Care

#6 Tips to Be a Successful Health Entrepreneur

Health entrepreneurs need to keep up with the changing technological environment in healthcare and stay ahead with trends
5 min read