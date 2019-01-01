My Queue

Niche

Niche

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries
Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Opportunities for small businesses to disrupt or even dominate markets don't come along every day. When technological and legal landscapes shift, however, enterprise companies tend to be slow to react.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
4 Essential Tactics for Building a Lifestyle Business

4 Essential Tactics for Building a Lifestyle Business

You have everything you need to build a successful lifestyle business.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
6 Niche Social Media Networks Changing the Ways We Connect, Collaborate and Discover New Opportunities

6 Niche Social Media Networks Changing the Ways We Connect, Collaborate and Discover New Opportunities

If Facebook and LinkedIn don't cut it, try these other social media networks.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused

Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused

Your company can't solve every problem for every consumer. Make intentional decisions about which opportunities you'll pursue.
Guy Goldstein | 4 min read
The Most Powerful Word in Business Is 'No'

The Most Powerful Word in Business Is 'No'

Focus in business is one of the key ingredients to success. Focus comes from the word no.
Tim Denning | 7 min read

More From This Topic

More From This Topic

Dear Entrepreneurs: Small Is Still Beautiful
Small Business Heroes

Dear Entrepreneurs: Small Is Still Beautiful

What's so great about taking it to the next level? Bigger doesn't mean better, or more successful, over the long term.
Alex Chriss | 6 min read
Ditch the Political Gamesmanship -- How Entrepreneurship Can Fix Healthcare
Affordable Care Act

Ditch the Political Gamesmanship -- How Entrepreneurship Can Fix Healthcare

Instead of trying to replace Obamacare, let's let entrepreneurs play a prominent role in fixing our broken healthcare system.
Per Bylund | 6 min read
2 Tech Trends That Will Help You Focus
Niche marketing

2 Tech Trends That Will Help You Focus

Small businesses should take advantage of an online marketplace to sell niche products.
Karen Peacock | 5 min read
How to Specialize Without Locking Your Startup Out of the Market
Startups

How to Specialize Without Locking Your Startup Out of the Market

Take stock of whether your startup is innovating incrementally or is being boxed in by an unripe market.
Per Bylund | 6 min read
5 Essentials to Becoming a Millionaire Before You're 30
Young Millionaires

5 Essentials to Becoming a Millionaire Before You're 30

To get rich while you're still young requires being nearly all work and not very much play.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
VCs Share 3 Secrets for Mastering Any Niche
Niche

VCs Share 3 Secrets for Mastering Any Niche

Investors weigh in on time-tested truths.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
3 Ways to Catapult Your Business Success
Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Catapult Your Business Success

Whatever business you think you are in, you are really in the people business.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How to Find the Perfect Niche
Starting a Business

How to Find the Perfect Niche

Know your industry. Jump in. Iterate.
Zach Cutler | 5 min read
These App Designers Have Carved Out Niches in Areas Like the Pet and Investment Industries
Apps

These App Designers Have Carved Out Niches in Areas Like the Pet and Investment Industries

It's a cluttered app market out there, but these four companies have found a way to stand out.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
'Hey, Dummy. Right Here. Right In Front of You!' Said My Calling in Life as I Made a Dirty Martini
Ready For Anything

'Hey, Dummy. Right Here. Right In Front of You!' Said My Calling in Life as I Made a Dirty Martini

My entrepreneurial niche involved something I did over and over every day as a bartender.
Eric Tecosky | 6 min read