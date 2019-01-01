There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Nike
experiential
Was your branded, Instagrammable pop-up worth it? Your CMO wants to know.
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Android users who bought the Nike Adapt BB are taking to the Google Play Store to complain. 'Broke my $350 shoes with a Nike update,' reads one review.
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Slated for release in 2020, the Puma Fi features a tiny motor, which powers a cable system that 'laces' the training shoe.
More From This Topic
Nike
An app lets you adjust how it fits around your foot, change its LED colors and more.
Branding
The initial outrage cost Nike some customers but sealed its relationship with a much larger, and growing, customer base.
Branding
One lesson is that the founder of the brand -- unless we're talking Steve Jobs -- shouldn't become the face of the business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?