Nike

Do Your Experiential Marketing Moves Produce Enough ROI?
experiential

Was your branded, Instagrammable pop-up worth it? Your CMO wants to know.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
Nike High-Tops Split Open Mid-Game, Injuring Duke Basketball Superstar Zion Williamson (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Faulty Update Bricks Nike 'Self-Lacing' Smart Shoes

Android users who bought the Nike Adapt BB are taking to the Google Play Store to complain. 'Broke my $350 shoes with a Nike update,' reads one review.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
There's a New Version of Tinder Made Just for Cattle (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Puma Teases Self-Lacing Sneaker to Compete With Nike's

Slated for release in 2020, the Puma Fi features a tiny motor, which powers a cable system that 'laces' the training shoe.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Nike's Adapt BB Is an App-Controlled, Self-Lacing Basketball Shoe
Nike

An app lets you adjust how it fits around your foot, change its LED colors and more.
Edgar Alvarez | 4 min read
4 Branding Lessons From Nike's Colin Kaepernick Ad
Branding

The initial outrage cost Nike some customers but sealed its relationship with a much larger, and growing, customer base.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
Amazon Surges to $1 Trillion. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Nike Features Colin Kaepernick for 'Just Do It' Anniversary. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Nike Raises Salaries and Chick-fil-A Makes You Do the Cooking! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
The 25 Companies That Gen Zers Dream of Working at
Generation Z

You'll never guess who tops the list.
Madison Semarjian | 2 min read
The Case for Corporate Citizenship
Corporate Social Responsibility

A corporate conscience is compatible with profit and other values not so easily measured.
Igor Makarov | 7 min read
12 Quotes on Leadership, Passion, Hard Work and More from the Entrepreneur Behind Nike Phil Knight
Inspirational Quotes

Nike's Phil Knight can teach you a thing or two about entrepreneurship.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Online Sales and the Importance of Branding Your Business From Day 1
Branding

One lesson is that the founder of the brand -- unless we're talking Steve Jobs -- shouldn't become the face of the business.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Trust Your Insights More Than Those Big Brands You Envy
Branding

Be original, not a copycat.
Jon MacDonald | 5 min read