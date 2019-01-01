There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Nintendo
Technology
A news helicopter caught what has to be the best use of a giant screen.
The developer of the upcoming 'Pokémon Let's Go' is incentivizing players of the smartphone phenomenon to become customers of the Nintendo console.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
The Nintendo Switch is a huge hit for the company, and one likely to match or even surpass the Wii's success.
It's available now in the Android and iOS app stores, but don't expect it to do anything useful just yet. We need Splatoon 2 to launch for that to happen.
More From This Topic
Pokémon
The augmented reality game continues to be a big deal.
Marketing
Makers of video games pulled a variety of stunts at this year's show.
Nintendo
Total beats its pre-launch goal while 3DS continues to sell well thanks to new Pokémon games.
Nintendo
The last shipments of the console, a miniature version of the original NES that plays games compatible with today's HDTVs, will arrive in stores this month.
Nintendo Switch
Very strong sales point to 16 million new Switch consoles being manufactured by March 2018.
Nintendo
It's meant to prevent accidental ingestion by young children, and it's really effective.
Video Games
'Preserving video games has all kinds of challenges that other mediums don't have,' says the founder of the nonprofit Video Game History Foundation.
Mobile Apps
"Freemium" isn't free, and apps shouldn't pretend it is. Level with your customers about what they should expect.
Nintendo
Super Mario Run is free to download on the App Store where, in Japan, it is rated 2.5 stars out of 5 based on 1,095 reviews.
Nintendo
A lot is riding for the Japanese company on Super Mario Run, which is being released in 151 countries and regions on Thursday.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?