nissan

Cars

Nissan Stops Making Electric Vehicle Batteries

The Japanese company is selling its battery manufacturing subsidiary even though it will grow increasingly reliant on EV batteries.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Nissan Fights Distracted Driving With Faraday Cage Armrest

The Smart Shield is a Faraday Cage armrest -- put your phone inside for distraction-free driving.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Renault, Nissan Partner with Microsoft for Connected Car Technology

The services, based on Microsoft's Azure cloud service, will include advanced navigation, predictive maintenance and over-the-air software updates.
Reuters | 1 min read
Nissan Buying $2.2 Billion Controlling Stake in Scandal-Hit Mitsubishi Motors

The deal is a lifeline for Mitsubishi Motors, which is mired in its third scandal in two decades and has had $3 billion wiped off its market value
Reuters | 4 min read
Nissan's Goofy Self-Parking Office Chairs Could Save Our Lazy Butts

Clap once to put them in their place and feel the corporate power.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read