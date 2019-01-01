My Queue

niti aayog

How This Network of New Generation Industrialists is Creating a Fresh Pool of Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

How This Network of New Generation Industrialists is Creating a Fresh Pool of Entrepreneurs

"In order to build a relevant entrepreneurial ecosystem, like the government agencies, the corporates too have an important role to play"
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
How Promising does the Fintech Industry Look in 2018

How Promising does the Fintech Industry Look in 2018

The Indian fintech industry is estimated to enter into a consolidation phase driven by digital innovations and customer-friendly regulations initiated by the government in 2018
Vinay Kalantri | 4 min read
Can 3D Printing Disrupt These #9 Sectors?

Can 3D Printing Disrupt These #9 Sectors?

China has built numerous houses via 3D printing, cutting cost and time on the construction
Sahiba Khan | 5 min read
Ex-RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan Calls For Major Policy Reforms by Government

Ex-RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan Calls For Major Policy Reforms by Government

"We need to improve the functionality of the Parliament. MLAs with criminal cases should not be allowed to hold office."
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Amitabh Kant Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Penetrate Global Market, Says No Shortage of Funds

Amitabh Kant Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Penetrate Global Market, Says No Shortage of Funds

"Mobile will become your bank; it will become your wallet as the cost of physical banking will be very high."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

Every Merchant Can Become a Walking ATM With This App Claims This Indian Think Tank CEO
Digital Economy

Every Merchant Can Become a Walking ATM With This App Claims This Indian Think Tank CEO

It is very important for micro, small and medium enterprises to adopt BHIM Aadhaar says Amitabh Kant.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Traditional Medicinal Treatments Get Push For Inclusion In Mainstream
Ayurveda

Traditional Medicinal Treatments Get Push For Inclusion In Mainstream

Niti Aayog has come up with two draft legislations to regulate Indian systems of medicine, which include Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homoeopathy.
Jash Choraria | 3 min read