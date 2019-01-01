There are no Videos in your queue.
niti aayog
Entrepreneurs
"In order to build a relevant entrepreneurial ecosystem, like the government agencies, the corporates too have an important role to play"
The Indian fintech industry is estimated to enter into a consolidation phase driven by digital innovations and customer-friendly regulations initiated by the government in 2018
China has built numerous houses via 3D printing, cutting cost and time on the construction
"We need to improve the functionality of the Parliament. MLAs with criminal cases should not be allowed to hold office."
"Mobile will become your bank; it will become your wallet as the cost of physical banking will be very high."
Digital Economy
It is very important for micro, small and medium enterprises to adopt BHIM Aadhaar says Amitabh Kant.
Ayurveda
Niti Aayog has come up with two draft legislations to regulate Indian systems of medicine, which include Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homoeopathy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
