Nitin Gupta's Uni Bags $18.5 Mn Seed Capital to Tap Into India's Credit Card Market
Funding

The seed funding round, one of the largest seed rounds in the Indian tech space, was led by Lightspeed Ventures India and Accel Partners India
Prabhjeet Bhatla | 3 min read