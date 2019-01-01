There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Nlrb
Uber
More than 1,000 Uber drivers signed membership cards with the association, known as the Amalgamated Local of Livery Employees in Solidarity.
The burger giant is accused of violating employee rights as a joint employer.
Republicans in the House and Senate introduced legislation intended to roll back the Labor Board's broader definition of joint employer.
The NLRB just penalized the only entities providing jobs in this country, in the name of increasing employment. How does that make sense?
The National Labor Relations Board's latest move means franchisors can be held legally accountable by workers.
More From This Topic
Joint Employer
The franchise industry just got a clue to untangling a knotty problem.
Joint Employer
Congress joins the franchising industry in seeking explanations.
Joint Employer
Franchise industry leaders are lobbying to preserve the existing joint employer definition, in contrast to the National Labor Relations Board's recent decisions.
Franchisees
A California judge ruled that only Massage Envy franchisees – not the corporate franchisor – are responsible for wage violations, in contrast to recent National Labor Relations Board decisions.
Labor laws
New labor law regulations shorten the time period for holding an election after a petition is filed. Employers may want to take proactive steps.
Franchise
The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'
Gossip
A federal agency has ruled that two trash-talking employees fired by a Connecticut bar and grill in 2011 must be rehired by owners no later than this Friday.
Managing Employees
We all want positive employees. But employer policies that mandate that attitude now are unlawful.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?