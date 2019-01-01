My Queue

No BS Maximum Referrals and Customer Retention

You're Guaranteed Tons of New Customers with this Killer Referral Program
Marketing

You're Guaranteed Tons of New Customers with this Killer Referral Program

Discover the secrets behind The Newsletter Pro's referral program that's sending customers to Las Vegas.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
Are Your Marketing Efforts Failing? It Might Be Time to Shift Your Perspective.

Are Your Marketing Efforts Failing? It Might Be Time to Shift Your Perspective.

Unrealistic expectations from marketing campaigns may be a key factor holding back the growth of your business.
Shaun Buck | 7 min read
4 Steps to Maximizing Customer Referrals

4 Steps to Maximizing Customer Referrals

You can spend all you want on marketing, but the single-best new customer is still a referred new customer.
Shaun Buck | 4 min read
5 Ways to Grow the Value of Each of Your Customers

5 Ways to Grow the Value of Each of Your Customers

Learn how to get the most out of the customers you already have.
Dan S. Kennedy | 8 min read
2 Secrets to Maximum Referrals

2 Secrets to Maximum Referrals

There's more than one way to generate customer referrals. Here are 2 smart tips that can help increase your referral rate.
Shaun Buck | 7 min read

More From This Topic

3 Ways to Raise Your Referral Rate
Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Raise Your Referral Rate

Put these marketing tools to work for you so your customers will refer you to their friends and family.
Dan S. Kennedy | 7 min read
Why Cultivating Relationships -- Not Sales -- Will Increase Your Profits
Growth Strategies

Why Cultivating Relationships -- Not Sales -- Will Increase Your Profits

By focusing on relationship-building, you're showing customers that they are much more valuable than the money they give when buying your products.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
The 3-Step Customer Retention Formula
Growth Strategies

The 3-Step Customer Retention Formula

When you share these three qualities with your customers, you're finding the glue that makes them stick around.
Shaun Buck | 7 min read
2 Biggest Hurdles to Winning the Referral and Retention Race
Growth Strategies

2 Biggest Hurdles to Winning the Referral and Retention Race

Discover exactly how many steps it takes to get customers from prospect stage to evangelical ambassador stage.
Dan S. Kennedy | 7 min read
There Is a Way to Grow by 2,975% in Just 3 Years
Growth Strategies

There Is a Way to Grow by 2,975% in Just 3 Years

With a sound product and an unwavering focus on customers, tiny startups become formidable companies very quickly.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
A Satisfied Customer Is the Best Possible Way to Network
Networking

A Satisfied Customer Is the Best Possible Way to Network

Of course you think your company is the greatest. It's when somebody else thinks so that you gain credibility.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read