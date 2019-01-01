My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nobel prize

The Scientists Whose Research Led to Everything We Know About Sleep Just Won the Nobel Prize in Medicine
Sleep

The Scientists Whose Research Led to Everything We Know About Sleep Just Won the Nobel Prize in Medicine

The scientists behind the most important sleep research were finally awarded for their work.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
How the World's Smartest People Learn Things Faster

How the World's Smartest People Learn Things Faster

The surest sign of a genuine mastery of a topic is the ability to explain it simply to someone who knows nothing about it.
Daniel Marlin | 4 min read
Celebrate Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Win With These 20 Inspiring Quotes

Celebrate Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Win With These 20 Inspiring Quotes

The poet's wisdom will help to embrace your inner entrepreneur.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
10 Powerful Elie Wiesel Quotes

10 Powerful Elie Wiesel Quotes

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Holocaust survivor and author is perhaps best known for giving a voice to the voiceless.
Grace Reader | 3 min read
Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded to Scientists for Their DNA Repair Research

Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded to Scientists for Their DNA Repair Research

The researchers' finding could provide ammunition in the war against cancer.
Reuters | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Work on How Governments Can 'Tame' Big Businesses Wins Frenchman Nobel in Economics
Economics

Work on How Governments Can 'Tame' Big Businesses Wins Frenchman Nobel in Economics

It's the second Nobel Prize for a French national this year.
Reuters | 4 min read
Nobel Prize for Physics Goes to Inventors of Low-Energy LED Light
Inventions

Nobel Prize for Physics Goes to Inventors of Low-Energy LED Light

An American and two Japanese scientists won the 2014 prize for inventing a new energy-efficient and environment-friendly light source.
Reuters | 4 min read
Discovering of Brain's GPS Takes Home Nobel Prize in Medicine
Innovation

Discovering of Brain's GPS Takes Home Nobel Prize in Medicine

John O'Keefe, Mary-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser discovered place and grid cells, which help us navigate space and build mental maps of our surroundings – a major breakthrough for Alzheimer's research.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read