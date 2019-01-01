My Queue

Nokia

Nokia and Apple Are Exploring Health Tech Partnership Following Their Patent Fight

The companies have ended their patent fight and said they're planning to explore 'future collaboration in digital health initiatives.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Nokia Sues Apple for Allegedly Violating 32 Technology Patents

The legal action by Nokia and Apple appear to mark a revival of the "smartphone patent wars" that began five years ago.
Reuters | 3 min read
For $60,000, You Can Own a Nokia Virtual-Reality Camera

The spherical camera will begin shipping first quarter of next year.
Reuters | 1 min read
Nokia Is Gearing Up for a Mobile Comeback

The company is testing new products, looking for sales partners, hiring software experts and learning from its previous mistakes.
Reuters | 5 min read
Microsoft Posts Record Loss as It Writes Down Nokia

Also, demand fell for its Windows operating system.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Nokia Says It May Re-Enter Mobile Phone Market Through Licensing
Nokia

The company says it was looking for a partner who would take on the manufacturing, sales, marketing and customer support for the products.
Reuters | 1 min read
Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?
Acquisitions

After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
Barb Darrow | 3 min read
Nokia Revives the Brand With Launch of iPad Lookalike
Tablets

The 'N1' comes just six months after the company sold its ailing phones and devices business to Microsoft for over $7 billion.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google Beefs Up Gmail Security and Microsoft Nixes Nokia: Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Big guns in Silicon Valley are rolling out changes -- and this toy chain got some heat for selling some seriously questionable action figurines.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Microsoft Ditching the 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone' Brands for 'Microsoft Lumia'
Microsoft

The new name and branding will be rolled out in the next coming weeks, beginning with France.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Microsoft Releases $25 Nokia Phone
Mobile

The company aims to reach potential first-time customers in emerging markets such as India, China and Nigeria.
Arjun Kharpal | 3 min read
Microsoft Reportedly Prepping Massive Round of Layoffs
Layoffs

The announcement, which could arrive as soon as this week, comes as the company seeks to integrate roughly 30,000 new employees on the heels of its Nokia acquisition.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Samsung's Galaxy S5 Stacks Up Against the Competition (Infographic)
Samsung Galaxy

A side-by-side comparison of Samsung's new flagship against other popular smartphones that are on the market.
STEVE KOVACH AND MIKE NUDELMAN | 1 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Shopping for Your Next Smartphone
Technology

Expert tips to help you find the best possible smartphone to meet your business needs.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Tablet Wars: Nokia Lumia 2520 vs. Microsoft Surface 2
Technology

The tablet wars are getting even more interesting, as Nokia unveiled a new device today and Microsoft's latest tablet hit store shelves. Here's how each device stacks up.
Katherine Gray | 4 min read