There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Nokia
Nokia
The companies have ended their patent fight and said they're planning to explore 'future collaboration in digital health initiatives.'
The legal action by Nokia and Apple appear to mark a revival of the "smartphone patent wars" that began five years ago.
The spherical camera will begin shipping first quarter of next year.
The company is testing new products, looking for sales partners, hiring software experts and learning from its previous mistakes.
Also, demand fell for its Windows operating system.
More From This Topic
Nokia
The company says it was looking for a partner who would take on the manufacturing, sales, marketing and customer support for the products.
Acquisitions
After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
Tablets
The 'N1' comes just six months after the company sold its ailing phones and devices business to Microsoft for over $7 billion.
Weekly News Roundup
Big guns in Silicon Valley are rolling out changes -- and this toy chain got some heat for selling some seriously questionable action figurines.
Microsoft
The new name and branding will be rolled out in the next coming weeks, beginning with France.
Mobile
The company aims to reach potential first-time customers in emerging markets such as India, China and Nigeria.
Layoffs
The announcement, which could arrive as soon as this week, comes as the company seeks to integrate roughly 30,000 new employees on the heels of its Nokia acquisition.
Samsung Galaxy
A side-by-side comparison of Samsung's new flagship against other popular smartphones that are on the market.
Technology
Expert tips to help you find the best possible smartphone to meet your business needs.
Technology
The tablet wars are getting even more interesting, as Nokia unveiled a new device today and Microsoft's latest tablet hit store shelves. Here's how each device stacks up.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?