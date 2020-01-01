menu
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
search
person
insert_emoticon
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Submit Article
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
clear
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Contact
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
Non-Tech Startups
COVID-19
5 Things Non-tech Startups Need To Showcase To Survive COVID And Attract Funding
For startups in the non-tech categories that have survived a funding freeze, now is the time to showcase those resilient characteristics
Sumit Keshan
|
4 min read