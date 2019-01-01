My Queue

nonbank lenders

Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Legal

Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena

Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Old-School Solution to Cash Flow Problems Hiding in Your Receivables

The Old-School Solution to Cash Flow Problems Hiding in Your Receivables

Selling receivables to a third-party was once a common small-business alternative to short-term financing.
Leigh Lones | 4 min read
Are You Ready to Pitch Investors for Funding?

Are You Ready to Pitch Investors for Funding?

As many entrepreneurs know, securing funding for new business ventures can be a very difficult endeavor. So, when seeking funding for your company, make sure you are prepared.
Stan Bril | 5 min read
Puncturing the 3 Newest Myths About Small Business Loans

Puncturing the 3 Newest Myths About Small Business Loans

A new breed of online, nonbank lenders is using innovative technology, alternative data and fresh credit models to offer financing to modest companies.
Sam Hodges | 4 min read