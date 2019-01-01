There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Noncompete Agreements
Partnerships
Shared vision brings partners together. No longer seeing things the same way drives them apart.
You need rock solid non-compete and confidentiality agreements with each employee to keep everyone on the same page.
The bill aims to stop companies like Jimmy John's from forcing workers making under $15 per hour to sign contracts with non-competition clauses.
Noncompete agreements are often reserved for executives. Why, then, does this sandwich chain ban entry-level workers from working for competitors for two years?
Simple measures, accomplished in a deliberate, consistent fashion, can significantly reduce the risk of disclosure of company assets best kept close.
More From This Topic
Employee Turnover
Proactively addressing staff departures lets a company minimize the risk from unwanted disclosures.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?