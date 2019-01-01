My Queue

Noncompete Agreements

5 Lessons About Partnership Learned Watching the Uber-Waymo Meltdown
Shared vision brings partners together. No longer seeing things the same way drives them apart.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How to Draft a Non-Compete Agreement That's Actually Enforceable

You need rock solid non-compete and confidentiality agreements with each employee to keep everyone on the same page.
Autumn Gentry | 4 min read
New Bill Seeks to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Low-Wage Workers

The bill aims to stop companies like Jimmy John's from forcing workers making under $15 per hour to sign contracts with non-competition clauses.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
At Jimmy John's, Sandwich Makers Have to Sign a Noncompete Agreement

Noncompete agreements are often reserved for executives. Why, then, does this sandwich chain ban entry-level workers from working for competitors for two years?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Avoid These 6 Mistakes in Safeguarding Proprietary Information

Simple measures, accomplished in a deliberate, consistent fashion, can significantly reduce the risk of disclosure of company assets best kept close.
Eric Ostroff | 4 min read

5 Ways to Shrink the Threat of an Employee's Exit to Proprietary Info
Proactively addressing staff departures lets a company minimize the risk from unwanted disclosures.
Eric Ostroff | 4 min read