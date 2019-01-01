My Queue

Nondisclosure Agreements

Why You Need to Use NDAs to Protect Your Business
Contracts

Why You Need to Use NDAs to Protect Your Business

Don't think of them as aggressive -- instead, think of nondisclosure agreements as a fast-track toward trust.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
5 Situations That Require a Non-Disclosure Agreement

5 Situations That Require a Non-Disclosure Agreement

An NDA is your basic protection whenever you need to trust someone with valuable information about your business.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?

Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?

Not getting your employees to sign an NDA early on could cost you. These six guidelines will help prevent that.
Gideon Kimbrell | 4 min read
Non-Disclosures Can Protect Your Idea, or Destroy It

Non-Disclosures Can Protect Your Idea, or Destroy It

Here are six considerations of when to sign an agreement with investors or other interested parties.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Your Ideas Have No Value

Your Ideas Have No Value

Get over holding onto your ideas and get out there and do something with them.
Carol Roth | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Avoid These 6 Mistakes in Safeguarding Proprietary Information
Proprietary Information

Avoid These 6 Mistakes in Safeguarding Proprietary Information

Simple measures, accomplished in a deliberate, consistent fashion, can significantly reduce the risk of disclosure of company assets best kept close.
Eric Ostroff | 4 min read
How to Keep Your Startup's Secrets Private
Growth Strategies

How to Keep Your Startup's Secrets Private

Our expert attorney Peter Buckland discusses how startups should go about divulging startup secrets to investors, business partners and others.
Peter Buckland | 4 min read
A Smarter Approach to Non-Disclosure Agreements
Growth Strategies

A Smarter Approach to Non-Disclosure Agreements

While non-disclosure agreements can help protect you, be careful about how you use them.
Polly Brewster | 5 min read
How to Protect Your Business Ideas
Starting a Business

How to Protect Your Business Ideas

Serial entrepreneur Jen Groover on making sure your business ideas aren't stolen as you seek out help and advice for your startup.
Jen Groover