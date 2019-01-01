My Queue

Nonprofits

How a Nonprofit Started in a Broom Closet and Then Helped Thousands of African Children
Nonprofits

Jessica Abo sits down with the founder and CEO of Ubuntu Pathways to learn how the nonprofit supports African children to find paths out of poverty.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
(Podcast) How This Amazing Teen Entrepreneur Balances Her Nonprofit, Speaking Engagements and Writing a Book

Haile Thomas teaches kids how to prepare healthy and sustainable food through The HAPPY Organization.
Stephen J. Bronner
How Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla Curated Handmade Goods From Around the World to Build Nonprofit The Little Market

The co-founders traveled the globe and even worked out of a grandmother's garage to bring their fair-trade operation to life.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
Does It Matter What Motivates Business Philanthropy?

When a business gives back, everybody wins.
Brian Jones | 6 min read
3 Tips You Can Use to Start, Fund and Run a Nonprofit

Serial entrepreneur Concetta Mantinan breaks down a few important business strategies.
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Want to Parlay Your Passion Without Losing a Paycheck? Think About Running a Not-for-Profit
Philanthropy

The opportunity to pursue a passion without sacrificing a meaningful business role and salary has been the impetus for many business leaders to swap careers.
Richard Burns | 7 min read
This Man Was Dead for 4 Minutes Before Being Revived. Then, He Created One of the Most Beloved Foundations in America.
Nonprofits

Frank Shankwitz wondered why he'd been spared before starting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
How This Nonprofit Leverages Powerful Allies Like Joe Biden to Advance Its Goals
Partnerships

Having the right partnerships is key for any business leader.
BizCast | 2 min read
Win-Win: This Founder Is Using Extra Restaurant Food to Feed the Needy -- and Save Businesses Money
How Success Happens Podcast

In our latest episode of 'How Success Happens,' an entrepreneur and chef shares how he turned his side hustle -- bridging the hunger gap -- into a growing non-profit in just a year.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
3 Nonprofit Founders Who Are Inspiring Entrepreneurs
Nonprofits

Hygiene for the homeless. Flowers for the forgotten in hospitals. Crucial supplies for cops: Sounds a lot like entrepreneurship!
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
5 Key Considerations in Converting Your Nonprofit to a For-Profit
Nonprofits

Be prepared for the switch to take up a lot of your time and energy.
Karim Abouelnaga | 5 min read
An 'Entrepreneur' by Any Other Name: 5 Things to Consider When You Start a Non-Profit
Nonprofits

Saying "I want to help people" sounds great in a beauty pageant, but it's neither a strong enough reason nor the mission you need, at the start.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
3 Most Common Ways to Transition Your Nonprofit to a For-profit Business
Nonprofits

It is very easy to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit. Going the other way is not.
Karim Abouelnaga | 5 min read
How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit
Strategic Partnerships

Ask yourself the right questions about whether now's the time to partner with a nonprofit. Then, team up and go save the world.
Kevin Xu | 6 min read
3 Reasons to Consider Converting a Nonprofit to a For-profit
Business Structures

Are you ready to make the transition?
Karim Abouelnaga | 6 min read