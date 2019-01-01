There are no Videos in your queue.
Nonprofits
Jessica Abo sits down with the founder and CEO of Ubuntu Pathways to learn how the nonprofit supports African children to find paths out of poverty.
Haile Thomas teaches kids how to prepare healthy and sustainable food through The HAPPY Organization.
The co-founders traveled the globe and even worked out of a grandmother's garage to bring their fair-trade operation to life.
When a business gives back, everybody wins.
Serial entrepreneur Concetta Mantinan breaks down a few important business strategies.
Philanthropy
The opportunity to pursue a passion without sacrificing a meaningful business role and salary has been the impetus for many business leaders to swap careers.
Nonprofits
Frank Shankwitz wondered why he'd been spared before starting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Partnerships
Having the right partnerships is key for any business leader.
How Success Happens Podcast
In our latest episode of 'How Success Happens,' an entrepreneur and chef shares how he turned his side hustle -- bridging the hunger gap -- into a growing non-profit in just a year.
Nonprofits
Hygiene for the homeless. Flowers for the forgotten in hospitals. Crucial supplies for cops: Sounds a lot like entrepreneurship!
Nonprofits
Be prepared for the switch to take up a lot of your time and energy.
Nonprofits
Saying "I want to help people" sounds great in a beauty pageant, but it's neither a strong enough reason nor the mission you need, at the start.
Nonprofits
It is very easy to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit. Going the other way is not.
Strategic Partnerships
Ask yourself the right questions about whether now's the time to partner with a nonprofit. Then, team up and go save the world.
