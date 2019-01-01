There are no Videos in your queue.
Nonverbal Communications
Teams often get tripped up by semantics as members interact. Here's how to model clear, consistent messaging and foster a more respectful work environment.
Estimate the attention span of your audience, then cut it in half. That's a good length for your presentation.
Do you know what a "power pose" is? Time to learn.
Check out the research behind the first few seconds of meeting someone and how to make a great and lasting impression.
Ready For Anything
Head high, eyes forward, and please, please keep your hands out of your pockets.
Pitching
A former entrepreneur, improv comedian and venture capitalist shares how to make your pitch stand out.
Etiquette Guy
Punctuation and other markers -- emoticons, slang and the like -- serve as stand-ins for facial expression and vocal intonation.
Body Language
Research shows that 55 percent of communication comes from body language. Learn how to decode it.
Skills
Soft skills are desired traits from team members and employees, yet they are also cited in becoming a scarce skill set.
Body Language
Communication is not only verbal but also includes mimics and gestures.
Body Language
The audience is watching to see if you know what you're talking about.
Infographics
Yes, people still talk on the phone. Here's a handy reminder of how to influence people when you do.
Ready For Anything
To understand what someone is communicating, watching is as important as listening.
