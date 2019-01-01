My Queue

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Has Officially Cut Ties With Ivanka Trump's Brand
Retail Businesses

Nordstrom Has Officially Cut Ties With Ivanka Trump's Brand

The company said the brand's declining sales led to its decision.
Hayley Peterson | 2 min read
The Fitting Room of the Future Has Arrived

The Fitting Room of the Future Has Arrived

One major retailer is testing out full-length dressing room mirrors that double as websites as tech invades yet another sphere of shopping.
Phil Wahba | 5 min read
This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Just Debuted Her Clothing Line at NY Fashion Week

This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Just Debuted Her Clothing Line at NY Fashion Week

At the age of 13, Isabella Rose Taylor -- whose eponymous line is currently stocked by Nordstrom -- is well on her way to helming a global fashion empire.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Lessons in Customer Service From the World's Most Beloved Companies

Lessons in Customer Service From the World's Most Beloved Companies

We shed some light on what these big companies are getting right with customer service, and why.
Gregory Ciotti | 12 min read
Come August, Etsy Merchants Can Sell Directly to Retailers

Come August, Etsy Merchants Can Sell Directly to Retailers

Etsy Wholesale, which debuts in August, will enable makers to sell their creations directly to major retailers -- including Nordstrom and West Elm.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

