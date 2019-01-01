There are no Videos in your queue.
Normal
Editor's Note
A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
There is no time for bureaucracy in a young company looking to innovate in a legacy industry. Normal CEO and founder Nikki Kaufman explains her philosophy of accepting ideas from everywhere.
Before launching the 3-D printed earphone startup Normal, Nikki Kaufman was in charge of people and culture at product invention company Quirky. Watch for her best advice on pulling a team together.
Normal Founder Nikki Kaufman went from having an idea for a 3-D printed earphone company to opening the doors of her flagship store in New York City in less than a year.
Normal, a startup that produces 3-D printed earbuds, merges the online and offline world at its flagship location in Manhattan by providing an innovative retail experience to customers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
