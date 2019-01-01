My Queue

Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope
Editor's Note

A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Think Like A Startup: Look for Ideas Everywhere, Be Decisive.

There is no time for bureaucracy in a young company looking to innovate in a legacy industry. Normal CEO and founder Nikki Kaufman explains her philosophy of accepting ideas from everywhere.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Normal CEO: Culture Isn't Defined by How Much Green Juice You Stock

Before launching the 3-D printed earphone startup Normal, Nikki Kaufman was in charge of people and culture at product invention company Quirky. Watch for her best advice on pulling a team together.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Launched in Record Time, But Kept Her Company a Secret Until Blastoff

Normal Founder Nikki Kaufman went from having an idea for a 3-D printed earphone company to opening the doors of her flagship store in New York City in less than a year.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
How This 3-D Printing Startup Is Pushing the Boundaries of the Retail Experience

Normal, a startup that produces 3-D printed earbuds, merges the online and offline world at its flagship location in Manhattan by providing an innovative retail experience to customers.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read