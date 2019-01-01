My Queue

North Korea

North Korea Has a Netflix Clone With a Very Interesting Name
Netflix

North Korea Has a Netflix Clone With a Very Interesting Name

Manbang allows users to watch documentaries about North Korean leadership.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
North Korea Had Help With Sony Hack, Investigators Say

North Korea Had Help With Sony Hack, Investigators Say

An official close to the ongoing investigation says that some aspects of the hack were beyond North Korea's abilities.
Reuters | 4 min read
'The Interview' Earns $18 Million in Opening Weekend

'The Interview' Earns $18 Million in Opening Weekend

The embattled film became the No. 1 online movie in Sony's history.
Reuters | 4 min read
'The Interview' Draws Sell-Out Crowds

'The Interview' Draws Sell-Out Crowds

The film opened in more than 300 movie theaters across the U.S. on Christmas Day, drawing crowds of people who said they were championing freedom of expression.
Reuters | 5 min read
FBI: North Korean Government Was Indeed Responsible for Sony Hack

FBI: North Korean Government Was Indeed Responsible for Sony Hack

The U.S. officially says the tools and infrastructure used in the attack were similar to previous activity from North Korea.
Reuters | 1 min read

More From This Topic

U.S. Considers 'Proportionate' Response to Sony Hacking Attack
Sony

U.S. Considers 'Proportionate' Response to Sony Hacking Attack

The attack was an example of 'destructive activity with malicious intent that was initiated by a sophisticated actor,' a White House spokesperson said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Texas Theater Takes on North Korea With Team America
Marketing

Texas Theater Takes on North Korea With Team America

After Sony's 'The Interview' is cancelled, a theater finds a creative marketing hook to fight back.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read