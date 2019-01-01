My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Norway

The Crazy, True-Life Adventures of Norway's Most Radical Billionaire
Success Stories

The Crazy, True-Life Adventures of Norway's Most Radical Billionaire

Fred Olsen is both the owner of Timex and its most successful watch designer. He's also a world-class sailor and an oil industry pioneer, and was rumored to have inspired a Simpsons character.
Shawn Tully | 15+ min read