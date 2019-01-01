My Queue

Nosso Coco

El emprendedor que hizo del coco un negocio millonario
Historias Entrepreneur

El emprendedor que hizo del coco un negocio millonario

Rodrigo Birlain se asoció con un grupo de empresarios brasileños para comercializar agua de coco envasada. Hoy, con prácticas de comercio justo, también envasa esta bebida y la vende en el país bajo la marca O NEST organic.
Marisol García Fuentes | 7 min read