Novartis

Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar
Far Out Tech

Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar

Finger-prick glucose tests could soon be a pain of the past. The two mega companies have joined forces to make biosensor-packed smart lenses a reality for diabetes patients.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read