NPAs

The Missing Piece in SME Lending
MSMEs

The biggest question is how to identify and provide funds to the SMEs and here's the answer
Pankaj Gindodia | 4 min read
Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

As of January 2019, RBI has permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
The 2019 Outlook for NBFCs

Regardless of the recent panic, NBFCs are here to stay and play an important role in economic growth and financial inclusion
VP Nandakumar | 3 min read
Enabling Technology to Tackle the Indian NPA Crisis

It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find a solution to the existing NPA crisis
Gagan Kumar | 5 min read
It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find solution to the existing NPA crisis
Gagan Kumar | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Why The Government Needs to Handle the Public Sector Banks Crisis by Staying Away
Banking

Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman of Bank of Baroda, recently said in an interview that the government's restrains on PSBs is affecting their growth
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Can Project Sakshat De-stress PSUs From Bad Loans Problems?
NPAs

The recommendations are by the Mehta-Committee
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Here Are The Best Ways For Lending Companies To Maintain Low NPAs
Bank Loans

As bad loans continue to plague the country's economy, it is now critical for lending institutions, to be careful about allotting loans and stringent about having a robust collection mechanism.
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
How Fintech Startups Are Controlling NPAs?
FinTech

The entry of new age fintech lenders in the last decade brought about a transformation of the MSME lending landscape in India
Sanjay Sharma | 5 min read
How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?
MSMEs

Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
What Drove My Decision To Merge SBI And Its Associates
Thought Leadership

It was the need to bring everyone together says the former SBI Chairman on the controversial merger
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read
Fintech Lenders are Axing NPAs, But is a Digital Relation with Customers Enough?
FinTech

Most fintech companies in India have not yet forayed into lending, but some have taken the bold step with promising result
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read
The Bad Boy Among Bank's NPAs
ecosystem policy

Since the rising percentage of NPAs with banks is fast escalating into a crisis, smaller companies are set to face tough times getting a loan approved
Sugandh Singh | 8 min read