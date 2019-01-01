There are no Videos in your queue.
NSA
Email
The practice of intercepting messages between Americans and foreigners that mention a terrorism suspect will end.
The company complied with a classified U.S. government demand to look through millions of accounts at the behest of the National Security Agency or FBI, sources say.
An independent NSA could free up DOD resources for more cyberattacks, assuming they can find enough programmers.
In 2013, an NSA program developed to intercept electronic devices and plant snooping equipment on them was discovered.
The anti-virus pioneer says that U.S. intelligence officials need to stop spying on citizens and start protecting them from true enemies.
Cybersecurity
It comes two and a half years after the controversial program was exposed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
Security
Stronger encryption has made it significantly more difficult for the U.S. government to spy on communications.
Cybercrime
He says that China and 'probably one or two' other countries have the ability to invade and possibly shut down computer systems of U.S. power utilities, aviation networks and financial companies.
ios8
Apple has put police on notice that security on its new phone is so tight, it couldn't extra data even it wanted to cooperate, which is doesn't.
Spying
Silicon Valley executives worry the fallout of surveillance revelations could be severe.
Far Out Tech
Big Brother is watching you, but you don't have to take it lying down. Don these stealthy countersurveillance frocks and styles to fool the all-seeing eye.
NSA
The surveillance agency tweeted out a scrambled message on Monday meant to draw in would-be code breakers.
Email
Pluto Mail lets you 'unsend' messages, edit unopened ones and choose a shelf-life for all your email transactions.
Security
Online privacy champion Alex Stamos is making it a lot tougher for hackers and spies to snoop around Yahoo's insides. Here's what you need to know.
Security
The 39th U.S. president and Nobel Peace Prize winner has a bone to pick with the NSA.
The
NSA (National Security Agency) is a U.S. government agency charged with monitoring information and data for intelligence and counterintelligence purposes. In recent years, the agency has been under scrutiny for the use of secret surveillance. Although its budget is classified, the NSA has claimed that if judged as a corporation, it would rank in the top 10 percent of Fortune 500 companies.
