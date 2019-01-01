My Queue

NSBW-KC

Are You Giving Your Team the Support it Needs?
National Small Business Week

Are You Giving Your Team the Support it Needs?

These three tips can keep staff empowered and engaged – without micromanaging.
Jeff Oddo | 3 min read
Are You a Leader or a Manager? Why Understanding the Difference is Important.

Are You a Leader or a Manager? Why Understanding the Difference is Important.

Both the big and small picture are important. But it's the balance between those priorities that make teams successful.
Jeff Oddo | 3 min read
Managing People Is an Art: 32 Ways to Do it Right.

Managing People Is an Art: 32 Ways to Do it Right.

Some of the small-business owners honored during National Small Business Week share their best strategies for running a cohesive and efficient staff.
Catherine Clifford | 9 min read
Why Growing Your Business Through Franchising Works

Why Growing Your Business Through Franchising Works

Tips to keep in mind from our Kansas City Small Business Week ambassador.
Jeff Oddo | 2 min read
Today: Free Online Events, Webinars for National Small Business Week

Today: Free Online Events, Webinars for National Small Business Week

Feel like you're there by livestreaming today's Small Business Week workshops and inspiring speeches.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read

Lyft Gets a Serious Lift: Uber Competitor Expands to 24 More Cities
Lyft

Lyft Gets a Serious Lift: Uber Competitor Expands to 24 More Cities

Fresh off of a $250 million round of funding, the ride-sharing company is venturing into new markets.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Google May Be Bringing High-Speed 'Fiber' to Your City
Technology

Google May Be Bringing High-Speed 'Fiber' to Your City

Google's high-speed network, known as Fiber, delivers the internet at speeds of up to one gigabyte per second, 100 times faster than average broadband
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
If I Knew Then: H&R Block's Co-Founder on His Small Failures That Led to Big Successes
Starting a Business

If I Knew Then: H&R Block's Co-Founder on His Small Failures That Led to Big Successes

Henry Bloch, co-founder of tax-preparation company H&R Block, opens up about what he learned during his nearly 60-year entrepreneurial journey.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read